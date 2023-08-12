10,354 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 758,533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DEA opened at $14.91 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

