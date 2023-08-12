161 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.92. The stock had a trading volume of 776,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,090. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.