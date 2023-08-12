1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $221.80. 2,219,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.