1inch Network (1INCH) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a market cap of $314.73 million and $10.96 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,028,488,208 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

