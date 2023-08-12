2,400 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

