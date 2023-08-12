27,432 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

