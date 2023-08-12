2,779 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.1 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

About Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.36%.

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.