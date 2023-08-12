2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWOU. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

TWOU traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 4,218,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 159,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 86,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

