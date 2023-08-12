3,100 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 2,067,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,295. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

