32,732 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Bought by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. United Bankshares accounts for 1.6% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 523,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,167. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

