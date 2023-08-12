34,675 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.
DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
