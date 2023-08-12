3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

