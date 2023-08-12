482 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $10,834,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Equinix by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $206,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Equinix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $774.17. 252,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,709. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $780.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

