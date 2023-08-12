4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 499,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 272,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

