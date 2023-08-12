5,054 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

