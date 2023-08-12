6,825 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,779. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

