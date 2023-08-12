850 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

