860 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 23.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $223.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

