89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $39.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. 89bio has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

