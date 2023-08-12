9,700 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 5,667 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

