98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.66, reports. The firm had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.