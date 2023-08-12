ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Tops $94.60 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $897,002.10 and approximately $94.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.47 or 1.00026268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000922 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $169.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.