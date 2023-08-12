Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Accord Financial Price Performance
ACD traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.40. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.78 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.68.
About Accord Financial
