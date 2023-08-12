Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Accretion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

