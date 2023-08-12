Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

