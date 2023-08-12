Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 278.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 290.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 398,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

