Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.