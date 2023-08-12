Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

