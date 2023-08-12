Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,972 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

