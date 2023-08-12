Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.