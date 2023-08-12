Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACRV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of ACRV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.