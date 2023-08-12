Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at B. Riley

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.67). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $650.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth about $361,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Stories

