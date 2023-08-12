Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

