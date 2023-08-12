Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

