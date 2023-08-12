Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
