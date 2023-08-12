Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.