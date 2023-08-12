Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.460-$1.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 634,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

