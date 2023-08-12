AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,561 CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday.

CRA International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

