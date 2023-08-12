AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.11. 616,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,647. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $281.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

