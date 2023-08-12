AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.51. 1,701,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.