AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,319 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

