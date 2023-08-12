AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,620 shares during the period. Tilray comprises approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Tilray worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY remained flat at $2.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,811,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,263,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

