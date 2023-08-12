AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. 406,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,037. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

