AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.77.
Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,609,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,872,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $386,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYA
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.