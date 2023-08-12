AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

