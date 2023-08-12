AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $418,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 80,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,411. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.