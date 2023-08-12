AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

ACM opened at $88.43 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

