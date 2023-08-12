AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,647.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

