AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $5,314,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

FLO stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

