AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

