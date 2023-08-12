AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 34,208 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on TH

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.