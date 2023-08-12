AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 34,208 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of TH stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality
In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.